The latest DraftKings promo code is offering $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user, and Thursday Night Football is the perfect opportunity to take advantage. Week 3 begins with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Atlanta Falcons for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Lambeau Field. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

After blowing a double-digit lead against the Vikings in Week 1, the Packers overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat the Jets and improve to 1-1 on Sunday. Green Bay picked up the win in overtime despite only producing 199 yards of total offense with Jordan Love throwing touchdown passes to MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Watson.

Meanwhile, the Falcons dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 34-3 loss at the hands of the Panthers on Sunday. Bijan Robinson rushed 16 times for 72 yards in the defeat and he's produced 254 scrimmage yards over the first two weeks of the season, but the Atlanta offense has only managed 16 points thus far.

The latest Packers vs. Falcons odds from DraftKings list Green Bay as a 4.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is 42.5. Robinson is priced at -155 to score an anytime touchdown on Thursday and Watson is priced at +150 after scoring three times in the first two games of 2026. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.