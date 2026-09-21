The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. The Week 2 NFL schedule concludes with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 2 Monday Night Football betting preview

In case we needed any further reminder that there are no championship banners raised for winning the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams opened the season with a 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. The Rams added Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie and Aaron Donald to the roster, but Garrett has already hit IR (knee). Donald is expected to make his debut on Monday against the Giants.

Meanwhile, New York is coming off an impressive 28-20 win over Dallas in Week 1 to launch the John Harbaugh era. Jaxson Dart went 23-of-29 for 230 yards and three touchdowns while adding 54 rushing yards in the win. Cam Skattebo also added 81 rushing yards and a touchdown, and offseason signing Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 78 yards and two scores.

Now the latest Rams vs. Giants odds from DraftKings lists Los Angeles as the 7-point favorite at home and the over/under is 47.5. Skattebo is priced at +110 to score another touchdown on Monday and Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is priced at +100. Dart's over/under for passing yards is 216.5 and Matthew Stafford's over/under is 241.5 yards. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.