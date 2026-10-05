The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets for NFL betting after your first $5 wager. Kickoff for Falcons vs. Saints on Monday Night Football is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at the Superdome. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $150 in bonus bets here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every five days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football betting preview

We're only three weeks into the season, but entering Week 4 there wasn't a single team in the AFC South with a winning record and first place in the division is on the line tonight in New Orleans. The Saints are coming off a 35-27 loss at home against the Raiders and are 1-2 on the season, while the Falcons are also 1-2 after a 35-14 destruction of the Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Tyler Shough continues to impress in his first full season as a starter after taking over in the second half of last season, but turnovers have plagued Kellen Moore's offense. The Saints turned it over three times in a 31-30 loss to the Lions in overtime to start the season and then gave the ball away four times in last week's loss to Las Vegas. They were turnover-free in a Week 2 win over the Ravens.

Meanwhile, the Falcons piled up 498 yards of total offense against Green Bay last week and have had a couple of extra days to prep to build off that success. The latest Saints vs. Falcons odds from DraftKings list New Orleans as the 3-point favorite at home, while the over/under is 48.5. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.