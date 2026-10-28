The latest DraftKings promo code is perfect for college football betting and NBA betting on Wednesday because it offers new users $200 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager and three free months of NBA League Pass. Use this promo tonight on NBA matchups like Bulls vs. Knicks and Clippers vs. Lakers, or college football games like Middle Tennessee vs. Kennesaw State and New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State. You can also bet on Game 5 of the World Series between the Brewers and Rays. According to the latest Rays vs. Brewers odds, Milwaukee is the -142 money line favorite (risk $142 to win $100). Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Once the three-month period ends, the subscription will automatically renew on a monthly basis at the then-current price. NBA League Pass is currently $16.99 per month.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday college football betting preview

The Week 9 college football schedule includes a pair of Conference USA matchups on Wednesday, as Middle Tennessee hosts Kennesaw State and New Mexico State is at home against Jacksonville State. MTSU vs. Kennesaw State kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and the latest college football odds from DraftKings list the Blue Raiders as 2.5-point home favorites with the over/under at 50.5.

Then New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will also be nationally televised. Jacksonville State is one of only two teams in the league that remain unbeaten in conference play (along with Liberty) and New Mexico State is off to a 2-1 start in C-USA. The Gamecocks are 3-point favorites on the road and the over/under is currently 49.5. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks (1-3) finally recorded their first win of the season on Tuesday at home against the Pistons, now they'll go on the road to take on the Chicago Bulls in the second night of a back-to-back (1-3). Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 20 rebounds to lead New York to victory last night and he's likely to pose problems for a small Bulls frontcourt. The Knicks are favored by 7.5 on the road and the over/under is 234.5 points.

Then the battle for Los Angeles is set for a 10:40 p.m. ET tipoff, as the Los Angeles Clippers (1-2) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (3-1). The Lakers will also be playing the second night of a back-to-back after suffering a 136-129 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Lakers as 5.5-point favorites on the road and the over/under is 228.5. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.