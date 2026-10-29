Thursday Night Football is the perfect opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager as a new user. The Green Bay Packers will host the Carolina Panthers for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Lambeau Field. There are numerous NFL betting options available in this game alone. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Once the three-month period ends, the subscription will automatically renew on a monthly basis at the then-current price. NBA League Pass is currently $16.99 per month.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

Both of these franchises enter Thursday Night Football at .500 or better, but they find themselves in very different positions in the divisional standings. Carolina is 3-3 on the season after a 43-13 loss to the Buccaneers last weekend, but still leads the NFC South entering Week 8. Meanwhile, Green Bay is 4-3 after a 20-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday, but sits last in the NFC North.

The Packers have a top-five passing offense in the NFL so far this season, but the one-dimensional nature of their offense has been a hindrance, as they rank 32nd in rushing. However, something will have to give on Thursday when they take on the 32nd-ranked run defense of the Panthers. Carolina gave up 258 yards on the ground last week against Tampa Bay and gave up 291 rushing yards earlier in the season against Chicago.

The latest Packers vs. Panthers odds from DraftKings list Green Bay as the 3.5-point favorite and the over/under is currently 47.5. Josh Jacobs scored in his season debut last week and now he's priced at -140 to score an anytime touchdown on Thursday. Meanwhile, Bryce Young's over/under for total passing yards is 254.5. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.