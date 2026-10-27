The latest DraftKings promo code is perfect for MLB betting and NBA betting because it offers new users $200 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager and three free months of NBA League Pass. Tonight's action includes Rays vs. Brewers in the Game 4 of the 2026 World Series and NBA matchups like Knicks vs. Pistons and Lakers vs. Trail Blazers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Once the three-month period ends, the subscription will automatically renew on a monthly basis at the then-current price. NBA League Pass is currently $16.99 per month.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

World Series Game 4 betting preview

The 2026 MLB World Series continues on Tuesday night with Game 4 schedule for an 8 p.m. ET first pitch. The Brewers won the first two games of the series in Milwaukee, taking Game 1 by a final score of 3-2 and Game 2 by a final score of 5-4. The series shifted to Tampa Bay for Game 3 and the Brewers managed a dominant 10-1 victory to take a 3-0 lead.

Now Milwaukee will have a chance to clinch its first World Series title on the road tonight. In Game 4, the Rays are schedule to send Griffin Jax to the mound to attempt to extend the series and the Brewers remain undecided at time of publish. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Milwaukee as the -142 favorite and Tampa Bay as the +118 underdog. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The 2026-27 NBA season is off and running and there are four more games scheduled for Tuesday night. The New York Knicks (0-3) will host the Detroit Pistons (3-0) for a crucial Eastern Conference matchup that tips off at 8 p.m. ET in Madison Square Garden. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Knicks as the 3.5-point favorite at home, while the over/under is 219.5.

Then at 11 p.m. ET in the second matchup of a nationally-televised NBA doubleheader, the Los Angeles Lakers (3-0) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (2-0). Luke Doncic is averaging 34.3 points, 8.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game early in the season and his Lakers are the 2.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under is currently 235.5. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.