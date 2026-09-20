The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. The Week 2 NFL schedule on Sunday includes eight games that kick off at 1 p.m. ET, including Patriots vs. Steelers, with Pittsburgh without Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), five games in the late window, including Cowboys vs. Commanders, and then Chiefs vs. Colts on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NFL Week 2 betting preview

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars were both playoff teams in the AFC last season and have their sights set on a title run in 2026. However, Denver got off to an 0-1 start with a 31-10 loss to the Chiefs and Jacksonville is coming off a 34-10 win over the Browns to start the season. That being said, the latest Week 2 NFL odds from DraftKings list the Broncos as 3-point home favorites and the over/under is 45.5 for this 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Then two NFC East rivals will go head-to-head at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders. They both lost to division rivals in Week 1, with Dallas losing 28-20 to New York and Washington losing 24-22 against Philadelphia. Now the Cowboys are favored by 3.5 at home and the over/under is currently 50.5 points.

Arrowhead Stadium will host Sunday Night Football and the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) are taking on the Indianapolis Colts (0-1). Starting quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones both returned to the lineup after suffering season-ending injuries last season, with Mahomes leading a 31-10 win over the Broncos and Jones struggling in a 41-23 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is favored by 5.5 and the over/under is 46.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.