The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The Buffalo Bills will take on the Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football at the new Highmark Stadium, which is hosting its first ever regular-season game. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions are both off to 1-0 starts and they'll go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 2. The Bills defeated the Texans 36-31 last week and the Lions made off with a 31-30 win overtime against the Saints. Now Buffalo is favored by 4.5 at home and the latest Bills vs. Lions odds list the over/under at 54.5.

Josh Allen threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo's win while adding two rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, a huge game from Jahmyr Gibbs powered Detroit's victory, as he rushed 29 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns in addition to catching five passes for 30 yards. Allen's over/under for passing yards is currently 253.5 and Gibbs' over/under for rushing yards is 90.5.

Amon-Ra St. Brown also scored twice for the Lions last week and he's +100 to score an anytime touchdown on Thursday Night Football. James Cook was held out of the endzone last week, but has scored 32 times in the last two seasons and is priced at -170 to score. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.