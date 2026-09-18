With matchups in the ACC and Big 12 on Friday, it's the perfect time for college football bettors to use the latest DraftKings promo code to score $200 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager as a new user. In the ACC, Wake Forest vs. Miami kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. In addition, Texas Tech vs. Houston at 8 p.m. ET is a ranked matchup in the Big 12. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday college football betting preview

The Miami Hurricanes are coming off a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season, but they might be even better in 2026. Darian Mensah is an early Heisman candidate and the Hurricanes have steamrolled Stanford (45-7) and Florida A&M (77-7) on their way to a 2-0 start. Meanwhile, Wake Forest is coming off a 9-4 season and is also off to a 2-0 start and Winston-Salem should be alive for a top-five opponent in a night game.

Then the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders will host the No. 22 Houston Cougars for an in-state rivalry matchup. Both teams are off to a 2-0 start and Houston owns an 18-17-1 edge in the all-time series, but Texas Tech has won seven in a row and won 35-11 to last season. Joey McGuire then went on to lead the Red Raiders to the CFP, while Willie Fritz rebounded to lead Houston to a 10-win season.

The latest Week 3 college football odds from DraftKings list No. 5 Miami as the 20.5-point favorite on the road and the over/under is currently 55.5. In the later kickoff, Texas Tech is listed as the 7.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is 52.5. DraftKings is also offering a 50% profit boost on Saturday for No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 LSU in Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.