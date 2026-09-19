The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. The top matchup this week is Lane Kiffin returning to Oxford for Ole Miss vs. LSU, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt is off the availability report after being doubtful earlier in the week. There's also late-night action with UCLA vs. Purdue at 11 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday college football betting preview

When this year's college football schedule was announced, Lane Kiffin's return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was one of the marquee matchups and LSU vs. Ole Miss finally comes to fruition on Saturday. The Rebels checked in at No. 8 in the AP Top 25 this week and the Tigers were No. 7. The Tigers are favored by 3 on the road and the over/under is 58.5 points.

An expansion westward made Big Ten after dark a part of the college football landscape and we'll get a taste in Week 3 with Purdue vs. UCLA. The Boilermakers will visit the Bruins and Purdue is 1-1 coming off a 38-36 loss against Wake Forest last week, while UCLA has kicked off the Bob Chesney era off with a 2-0 start. The latest Week 3 college football odds from DraftKings list the Bruins as 14-point home favorites and the over/under is 52.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.