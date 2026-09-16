The latest DraftKings promo code lets new users earn $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. NFL betting will pick up later this week with matchups like Bills vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football and Patriots vs. Steelers on Sunday, but there are also MLB betting opportunities like Cubs vs. Braves on Wednesday. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 2 NFL betting preview

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions both had to grind out Week 1 victories, and they'll go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. The Bills beat the Texans 36-31 to open the season, and the Lions earned a 31-30 victory in overtime against the Saints. Now Buffalo is favored by 4.5 at home. The latest Bills vs. Lions odds from DraftKings list the over/under at 53.5 points.

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers were both playoff teams a season ago and they'll go head-to-head in Foxborough for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. New England suffered a 13-10 loss in a rematch of Super Bowl 60 against the Seahawks to open the season and Pittsburgh is coming off a 20-13 win over the Falcons in Week 1. The Patriots are favored by 4.5 and the over/under is 41.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves are both in comfortable playoff positions, with Chicago owning the top wild card spot in the National League and the Braves leading the NL East. They'll go head-to-head for the rubber match of a three-game series tonight, with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.

Shota Imanaga (3.88 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Cubs and the Braves will turn to JR Ritchie (4.50 ERA). The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Cubs as -143 favorites on the money line, while the Braves are +119 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 8. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.