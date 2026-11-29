The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users three months of free NBA League Pass and $200 in bonus bets that you can use on Sunday for NFL betting. Use this promotion for high-profile Week 12 NFL games today like Texans vs. Ravens at 1 p.m. ET, 49ers vs. Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET and Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Claim your DraftKings promo code here to get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 12 NFL betting preview

There have already been five games played in the NFL this week around the holiday, but there are still 10 games on Sunday. The Houston Texans (4-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens (4-6) for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff and it's a matchup where the winner gets to hold on to slim playoff hopes, while the loser likely packs it in. The Texans are favored by 6.5 at home and the over/under is currently 46.5 points.

Then there's a crucial NFC West matchup that kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET, as the San Francisco 49ers (9-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (6-4). San Francisco is tied for the NFL's best record with Buffalo and has the best point differential in the league, but Seattle will be well-rested coming off a bye and is still the defending Super Bowl champion. The latest Week 12 NFL odds from DraftKings list the 49ers as 3-point favorites at home and the over/under is also 46.5.

Finally, the Cleveland Browns (6-4) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) for Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Cleveland is unbeaten at home so far this season, but three of Las Vegas' four wins have come on the road. The Browns are favored by 4.5 and the current over/under is 41.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.