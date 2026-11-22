The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users three months of free NBA League Pass and $200 in bonus bets that you can use on Sunday for NFL betting. Use this promotion for high-profile Week 11 NFL games today like Giants vs. Jaguars at 4:25 p.m. ET and 49ers vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET). Claim your DraftKings promo code here to get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 11 NFL betting preview

Two first-place teams will go head-to-head later in the day when the New York Giants (5-3-1) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are coming off a 24-21 loss to the Commanders but still have a comfy two-game cushion in the NFC East, while the Jaguars have built up a four-game lead in the AFC South after a 40-23 win over the Titans. Jacksonville is favored by 6 points on the road and the over/under is 45.5.

Sunday Night Football will pit the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) against the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) with massive implications in the NFC. San Francisco is 5-0 at home so far this season and Minnesota is 4-1 on the road, which includes a dominant 30-10 win at Lambeau Field against Green Bay last week. The latest Week 11 NFL odds from DraftKings list the 49ers as 3.5-point favorites at home and the over/under is 45.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.