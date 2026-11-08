The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users three months of free NBA League Pass and $200 in bonus bets that you can use on Sunday for NFL betting. Use this promotion for high-profile Week 9 NFL games today like 49ers vs. Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET, Patriots vs. Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET or Bears vs. Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is inactive. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 9 NFL betting preview

The San Francisco 49ers (6-1) went into the bye week after suffering a 29-20 loss to the Falcons and they'll host the Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) on Sunday. The Raiders ended a four-game losing streak with a 38-33 win over the Jets last week and are 6-2 against the spread on the season while the 49ers are 4-3 against the number. San Francisco is favored by 10 at home and the over/under is 51.5 points.

Then the New England Patriots (5-3) will host the Green Bay Packers (5-3) for a cross-conference matchup. Both teams have won four of five after sluggish starts and New England is coming off a 24-19 win over Miami last week, while Green Bay was a 27-19 victor against Carolina on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots are favored by 2.5 points at home and the over/under is currently 46.5.

Sunday Night Football will pit the Chicago Bears (6-2) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) at Soldier Field. Chicago will be playing on a short week after a dominant 34-17 win on the road over Seattle and Tampa Bay is coming off a 16-0 win over Carolina where it failed to complete a pass in a torrential downpour. The latest Week 9 NFL odds list the Bears as 6-point favorites and the over/under is 46.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.