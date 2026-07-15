DraftKings promo code for England vs. Argentina: Claim $200 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup on Wednesday

The semifinals of the 2026 World Cup conclude on Wednesday with England vs. Argentina, and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and it's just over 40 years since Diego Maradonna's "Hand of God" goal led Argentina past England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

England vs. Argentina World Cup betting preview

Wednesday's match will be the fifth time that Argentina and England have squared off in the World Cup. In 1966, England knocked Argentina out in the quarterfinals on the way to hoisting the Cup and then Argentina got redemption in 1986 on the way to a title. Then Argentina won a Round of 16 matchup on penalties in 1998 and England won a group stage match 1-0 in 2002.

At the 2026 World Cup, England won Group L with seven points and then beat DR Congo, Mexico and Norway in three extremely competitive matches. Meanwhile, Argentina won Group J with nine points and then had to come from behind to beat Cabo Verde and Egypt before beating Switzerland in extra time.

The latest 2026 World Cup odds list England as the -135 favorites to advance, while Argentina are +110 underdogs. On the 90-minute money line, England are priced at +165, Argentina are +200 and a regulation draw is +190. Lionel Messi and Harry Kane are both also still in the hunt for the Golden Boot, and both players are priced at +135 to score a goal. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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