Monday Night Football is your last chance in Week 7 to claim the new DraftKings promo code to receive $200 in bonus bets for NFL betting and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. A pair of NFC East rivals will clash tonight, as the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field. According to the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds at DraftKings, Dallas is favored by 4.5 points on the road. The Eagles will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring). Claim your DraftKings promo code and $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New users also receive one promo code to redeem a three-month NBA League Pass subscription, courtesy of DraftKings

Monday Night Football betting preview

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are both off to 2-4 starts and in desperate need of a victory ahead of a Monday Night Football matchup to wrap up Week 7. The Eagles will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for the rest of the season and Tanner McKee will make his second consecutive start on Monday. Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is also questionable after missing the last two games.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have lost all three of the games they've played in primetime this year and the defense is once again at the root of their problems. Dallas is 30th in the NFL in total defense and 25th in points allowed entering Week 7. However, the Cowboys do rank sixth in the NFL in passing and the Eagles have the 26th-ranked passing defense in the league.

Philadelphia has won three of the last four head-to-head matchups, but Dallas won the most recent matchup last November. The latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds from DraftKings list Dallas as the 4.5-point favorite on the road and the over/under is 44.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.