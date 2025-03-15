The college basketball conference tournament schedule continues on Saturday night. The Big East Tournament champion will be crowned at Madison Square Garden when No. 1 seed St. John's faces No. 2 seed Creighton at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the Red Storm listed as 6.5-point favorites in the DraftKings Sportsbook college basketball odds. St. John's won the league title by three games in the regular season, but one of its losses came on the road against the Bluejays. Other college basketball games today include Akron vs. Miami (OH) in the MAC Championship and Duke vs. Louisville in the ACC Championship.

Top seed Houston (-6) faces No. 3 seed Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament title game at 6 p.m. ET, and UC San Diego (-5.5) squares off against UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament championship. DraftKings has college basketball bets and props for every game on today's schedule, including the WAC Tournament title game between No. 1 seed Utah Valley (+4) and No. 2 seed Grand Canyon in the final game of the day (11:40 p.m. ET).

College basketball fans can take advantage of the latest DraftKings sportsbook bonus, which provides new users with $150 in bonus bets after placing an initial wager of just $5.

Liberty (-5.5, 131.5) covers against Jacksonville State

Liberty won eight of its final nine games during the regular season, including a win over Jacksonville State on Feb. 27. The Flames have notched wins over UTEP and Kennesaw State this week, erasing a nine-point halftime deficit in their win on Friday. Senior guard Kade Metheny, who averages 13.2 points per game, finished with 24 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers. Jacksonville State lost four of its final seven games during the regular season, and it barely escaped with a 70-68 win over Middle Tennessee on Friday. The model has the Flames nearly winning by double digits and covering in 60% of simulations.

Creighton (+6.5, 142.5) covers against St. John's

Creighton was one of the few teams that was able to solve St. John's during the regular season, picking up an outright win over the Red Storm at the end of December. The Bluejays nearly swept the regular-season series, ultimately covering the spread in a two-possession game in the rematch on Feb. 16. They are coming off one of their best victories of the campaign, taking down two-time defending national champion UConn at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of the best big men in college basketball, and he plays a key role in the model's projections, which have Creighton winning outright and covering the spread well over 70% of the time.

Duke (-6.5, 146.5) covers against Louisville

Duke survived a late comeback bid by North Carolina on Friday night, holding on for a 74-71 win over the Tar Heels. The Blue Devils are expected to be without star freshman Cooper Flagg (ankle) again on Saturday, but they still have a deep and talented roster. They beat the Cardinals by double digits on the road in the lone meeting during the regular season, with four starters finishing in double figures. SportsLine's model has Kon Knueppel scoring 15 points in this game, helping the Blue Devils cover the spread in over 70% of simulations.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo for conference tournaments

Here is more information on how to sign up for DraftKings and how to redeem the sportsbook's new user promotion. Note: This offer is only available for new users who have never signed up for DraftKings before and reside in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY or WV.

Sign up for DraftKings on its website and enter the requested information and allow DraftKings to verify your identity and location.

Make a first deposit of at least $5.

Make a first wager of at least $5 in order to receive your $150 in bonus bets.

After placing your first wager of $5, $150 in bonus bets will enter your account – it doesn't matter whether your first bet wins or loses. The $150 in bonus bets come in the form of six $25 bonus bet tokens, which all expire seven days after they are issued to your account. Bonus bets can only be used once and are non-withdrawable, meaning they hold zero cash value. Any sports bet is eligible for this offer for both the initial bet of at least $5 as well as while using the bonus bet tokens. Bonus bets can't be combined and also can't be used with odds boosts or profit boost. Additionally, the bonus bet amount isn't included in any returns or winnings.

Where to pick Friday's college basketball tournament games

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

DraftKings has a promotion similar to two of the other best sportsbook apps in FanDuel and bet365, both of which offer bonus bets after an initial wager of $5. Both DraftKings and bet365 net the new user $150 in bonus bets, while FanDuel is offering $200. The difference, though, is that FanDuel requires new users to win their first bet in order to receive the $200 in bonus bets, while it doesn't matter if your first bet wins or loses on DraftKings and bet365.

BetMGM and Fanatics are both running promotions that effectively serve as bet insurance for bettors. BetMGM's has the higher potential return in that it offers up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but that's only if your first bet loses and the return is equal to the amount of your initial wager. Fanatics offers up to $1,000 in "No Sweat Bets" where, if your first bet on any of your first 10 days with the sportsbook loses, you'll receive your wager back in the form of bonus bets up to $100. That returns a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets, but it also requires each of those bets to lose in order to receive them. As for Caesars, its offer is a bit different as if you place a $1 bet, you can double your winnings on each of your next 10 bets. The maximum wager for each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the max additional winnings for each rewarded profit boost is $2,500.

Responsible gaming with DraftKings

Bettors should be careful when placing bets, and DraftKings takes responsible gaming very seriously. The sportsbook has plenty of available resources for responsible gambling and offers different types of limits for bettors to utilize, such as time, wager and deposit limits. DraftKings also offers cool-off periods and the ability to put yourself on a self-exclusion list, should you choose.

You can also find resources for those who need problem gambling assistance.