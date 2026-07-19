DraftKings promo code for Spain vs. Argentina: Claim $200 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup final on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup of Spain vs. Argentina will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, giving you little time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Spain defeated France 2-0 in the semifinals to earn their spot, while Argentina pulled off a come-from-behind 2-1 win over England to return to the final. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Spain vs. Argentina 2026 World Cup final betting preview

Spain and Argentina entered the 2026 World Cup as two of the favorites and they've delivered on their potential from start to finish. They'll meet in the World Cup for the first time in 60 years and only the second time ever, with Argentina having won a group stage match in 1966 to advance to the knockout rounds and eliminate Spain.

Spain overcame an opening-match draw against Cabo Verde to win their group and beat Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France in the knockout rounds. Meanwhile, Argentina swept its group stage matches, but have felt the pressure in hard-fought wins over Cabo Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England in the elimination stage.

Spain's lone world title came in 2010. Argentina are seeking a fourth title, while also attempting to become the first team since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to go back-to-back. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Spain as -160 favorites to win the World Cup and Argentina as +125 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.