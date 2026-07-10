DraftKings promo code for Spain vs. Belgium: Claim $200 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup on Friday

The quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup continue on Friday with Spain vs. Belgium, and right now with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and this is their third head-to-head matchup in the World Cup after previously meeting in 1986 and 1990. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Spain vs. Belgium World Cup betting preview

The two European rivals split a pair of matchups at the World Cup in 1986 and 1990, with Belgium winning the quarterfinal match in 1986 and Spain winning a group stage battle at the next World Cup. Both nations have also made deep runs since their last meeting, with Spain winning the title in 2010 and Belgium finishing third in 2018. Now they enter the quarterfinals having both ended major World Cup storylines, with Spain knocking out Cristiano Ronaldo in what is likely his last World Cup and Belgium beating one of the host nations in the USA.

Spain entered the World Cup 2026 as the top-ranked team in the world, while Belgium were ranked ninth. Now Spain is the -320 favorite to advance in the 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings and Belgium are the +250 underdogs. The 90-minute money line lists Spain at -160, a draw at +295 and Belgium at +425. Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal is -110 to score a goal and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is +215 after scoring in his last three matches (twice as a sub). Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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