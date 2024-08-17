New DraftKings users can get $150 in bonus bets after placing their first bet of $5 or more.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Claim this new-user DraftKings promo before UFC 305 gets underway to receive $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis will be making his first world title defense in the UFC 305 headliner against former divisional king, Israel Adesanya. The rest of the main card, which is taking place in Australia, will feature four additional marquee fights that can all be bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook. New users who sign up can bet $5 to earn $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. 1 per new customer. Ends 08/29/2024 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: dkng.co/ftball. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

UFC 305 BETTING FAVORITE UFC 305 BETTING UNDERDOG Israel Adesanya (-118) Dricus Du Plessis (-102) Steve Erceg (-162) Kai Kara-France (+136) Mateusz Gamrot (-340) Dan Hooker (+270) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-218) Tai Tuivasa (+180) Carlos Prates (-360) Li Jingliang (+285)

Below, you will discover everything you need to know about this DraftKings promo, including how to claim it ahead of Saturday’s UFC 305 event.

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

The DraftKings Sportsbook promo in discussion is available to new customers only.

To qualify, all you need to do is register for a new account, deposit $5 or more and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any market.

Theoretically, you could sign up and place your initial cash wager on Israel Adesanya to defeat Dricus Du Plessis at -118 odds on the moneyline. Upon successful placement, DraftKings will reward you with $150 in bonus bets. The outcome of this wager has no impact on whether or not you’ll receive your bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo works under the “bet and get” format. Simply make a bet and get your bonus.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. 1 per new customer. Ends 08/29/2024 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: dkng.co/ftball. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

We already delved into some of the details surrounding this new user DraftKings promo. Now, let’s get into the nitty gritty.

First off, your $150 in bonus bets from DraftKings will be issued to your account as six (6) $25 bonus bet tokens. These six tokens cannot be broken up into smaller wagers. Note that all bonus bets from DraftKings will expire in seven days.

All six of your $25 bonus bet tokens are single-use, non-transferable, non-withdrawable, and hold no cash value. Any winnings gained from using your bonus bet tokens are eligible to be withdrawn, but the bonus bet stake will be removed.

DraftKings, notably, is offering a slightly different promo for new users who sign up in the following states: Iowa, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Wyoming.

In these states, your initial wager will dictate how much in bonus bets you receive. See below:

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets

Bet $50, get $300 in bonus bets

Aside from your first bet’s stake determining how much in bonus bets you garner, other terms and conditions remain the same.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. 1 per new customer. Ends 08/29/2024 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: dkng.co/ftball. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings betting markets

DraftKings offers an array of betting markets for high-profile UFC events like UFC 305. You will be able to play moneyline bets, total rounds bets and many others.

You will encounter all kinds of prop betting opportunities for UFC wagers at DraftKings as well. The sportsbook supplies more niche UFC betting markets like Method of Victory, Will the Fight Go the Distance, and Round Betting, among others bet types.

In addition to offering a plethora of markets for betting on UFC, DraftKings provides insight into each matchup. Take the co-main event between Kai Kara-France and Steve Erceg, for example.

DraftKings has an in-depth ‘Stats’ section where you will find a full preview of the bout, bios of each fighter, each athlete’s UFC career overview, and some fun facts. This creates a one-stop-shop for UFC bettors interested in learning more about each matchup prior to making a decision on whether or not to place a wager.

Responsible gaming

Practicing responsible gambling is key in making for a safe, worthwhile experience. In fact, DraftKings has an entire page dedicated to the promotion of responsible gambling.

On this page, you as a DraftKings patron will have the chance to set all kinds of limits for yourself, including: Deposit limits, time limits, wagering limits, and contest limits. You may also establish cool-off periods on your account, which can be very helpful.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Conclusion

DraftKings is nationally-renowned as one of the premier online sportsbooks on the market, and the brand’s “bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets” welcome promo is just the start of the experience.

At DraftKings, users can stream certain events live, place wagers while events are in progress, claim ongoing promotional offers, and cash out bets early on select markets.