DraftKings promo code for France vs. England: Claim $200 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup third-place match

The 2026 World Cup returns on Saturday with France vs. England in the third-place match and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. It's a consolation game, but there is $2 million in additional prize money on the line and these two nations have been rivals for centuries. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

France vs. England third-place World Cup betting preview

Third place isn't what France or England had in mind when the 2026 World Cup began, but neither nation will be looking to add insult to injury by losing to their bitter rivals in a consolation game to end the tournament. This will be their 33rd all-time meeting and it's the fourth time that they've met in the World Cup, with France most recently eliminating England in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.

France were favorites against Spain in the semifinals but struggled to break down a well-organized Spanish defense in a 2-0 loss. England were also favored over the defending world champions Argentina and led as late as the 84th minute, but allowed two goals in under seven minutes and lost 2-1. This is France's fourth time playing in the third-place match at the World Cup and England's third.

The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list France as -210 favorites to take third-place honors, while England are +165 underdogs. The 90-minute money line lists France as -115 favorites and England as +285 underdogs, with a draw also listed at +285. The over/under for Saturday's match is 3.5 goals and Kylian Mbappe is now the -125 favorite to win the Golden Boot as the tournament's leading scorer. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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