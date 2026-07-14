DraftKings promo code for France vs. Spain: Claim $200 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

The semifinals of the 2026 World Cup begin on Tuesday with France vs. Spain, and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium, and France is a -140 favorite. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

France vs. Spain World Cup betting preview

France won the 2018 World Cup and were runners-up to Argentina in 2022, but they've had a hard time of late with Spain. La Roja beat Les Bleus at the Euro 2024 Final and the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinals and in 38 all-time meetings with France, Spain has 18 wins, seven draws and 13 losses.

Both teams have looked the part of one of the world's best at World Cup 2026. Spain suffered an opening-match draw against Cabo Verde but rebounded to win their next five matches by a combined score of 11-2. Meanwhile, France have won all six of their matches, with five of those victories coming by multiple goals.

The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list France as -140 favorites to advance and Spain as the +120 underdogs. Kylian Mbappe is the Golden Boot leader with eight goals entering the penultimate round of the tournament and he's -105 to score a goal on Tuesday. Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain with four goals and he's up to +175 to score. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.