Whether you're interested in wagering on the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs or the MLB, you won't want to miss out on the new DraftKings promo code offering $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, win or lose. On Tuesday alone, you can use this betting promo on huge matchups like Celtics vs. 76ers, Knicks vs. Hawks, Rangers vs. Yankees or Dodgers vs. Marlins. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Boston Celtics are riding high coming off another 32-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 and now they'll look to close out the series at home on Tuesday. Boston leads the series 3-1 heading into Game 5, which is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Celtics are favored by 11.5 at home in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings while the over/under currently sits at 213.5 points.

There will be no series conclusion on Tuesday in the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks first-round playoff matchup. They're tied 2-2 as they head back to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night for Game 5, which tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. The Knicks leveled the series up with a 114-98 win in Game 4 and now they're favored by 6.5 at home while the over/under for this matchup is also 213.5 points. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees managed a 4-2 win over the Texas Rangers to kick off a three-game series on Monday. They'll be back in action on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. ET. Cam Schlittler gets the start for the visiting Yankees, while Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the Rangers. New York is a -122 favorite on the road, while Texas is a +102 underdog in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are two-time defending World Series champions and tied for the best record in baseball on the eve of their 30th game. They'll host the Miami Marlins at 10:10 p.m. ET and Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the Dodgers, while the Marlins will turn to Janson Junk. Los Angeles is a -314 favorite, while Miami is a +248 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.