With the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Playoffs and MLB all running simultaneously, Saturday is the perfect time for new users to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The conference semifinals of the 2026 NBA Playoffs will continue with Game 3 of Cavaliers vs. Pistons and Lakers vs. Thunder and there are also MLB matchups like Padres vs. Cardinals and Dodgers vs. Braves. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference this season but had to survive a first-round scare to beat the Orlando Magic in seven games. The Cleveland Cavaliers also went seven games against the Toronto Raptors and will host Game 3 on Saturday, with tipoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest NBA odds list Cleveland as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 211.5.

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder are the reigning NBA champions and the Lakers will be without Luka Doncic (hamstring) once again. Oklahoma City is an 8.5-point favorite on the road, while the over/under is 211.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are second place in their respective divisions and will go head-to-head on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET. Randy Vazquez is scheduled to start for San Diego, while St. Louis turns to Dustin May. The Padres are the -149 favorites at home, while the Cardinals are priced at +123.

Then the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Atlanta Braves at 9:10 p.m. ET. Both teams are first in their respective divisions and the expected pitching matchup is Roki Sasaki of the Dodgers against Spencer Strider of the Braves. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the -175 favorite, while Atlanta is the +144 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.