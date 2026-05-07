Whether you're wagering on the NBA, NHL or MLB on Thursday, you won't want to miss out on the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Use this sign-up offer to boost your bankroll while wagering on matchups like Pistons vs. Cavaliers, Thunder vs. Lakers, Red Sox vs. Rays or Padres vs. Cardinals. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet on Thursday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Detroit scored a 111-101 victory in Game 1 to take control of the series and will look to hold serve at home again. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Pistons as 3.5-point favorites while the over/under is 215.5.

The Oklahoma City Thunder also earned a decisive 108-90 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now the Thunder will host the Lakers for Game 2 tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET, and Oklahoma City is favored by 15.5 while the over/under is 210.5. The Thunder are now -170 favorites to win their second NBA championship in a row. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Boston Red Sox already fired manager Alex Cora and are off to a sluggish start, but they have won six of 10 heading into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. Jake Bennett is the scheduled starter for Boston, while Griffin Jax is the choice for Tampa Bay. The Red Sox are -115 favorites on the money line, while the Rays are -105 home underdogs.

The San Diego Padres will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in a battle between two second-place teams in the National League. They'll start at 10 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup will be Michael King of the Padres against Matthew Liberatore of the Cardinals. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list San Diego as a -175 favorite, while St. Louis is a +144 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.