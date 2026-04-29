Between the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, and the MLB regular season, you'll have your pick of options if you choose to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Top matchups on Wednesday include Cavaliers vs. Raptors and Lakers vs. Rockets in the NBA, while Braves vs. Tigers and Brewers vs. Diamondbacks highlight the MLB schedule. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

After three high-scoring battles, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors grinded on each other in Game 4, with Toronto earning a 93-89 win at home to even the series at 2-2. Game 5 will take place in Cleveland on Wednesday with tipoff scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET, and the home team has won every game in this first-round matchup. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Cavaliers as 8.5-point favorites tonight, while the over/under is 216.5.

Then at 10:10 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Lakers will get another chance to close out the Houston Rockets after losing 115-96 in Game 4. Now the series shifts back to Los Angeles, where the Lakers managed to grind out a couple of wins by holding the Rockets to under 100 points to open the series. Los Angeles is the 4.5-point home favorite while the over/under is 207.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Atlanta Braves (21-9) have the best record in baseball and will host the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers (15-15) on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and JR Ritchie will take the mound for the home team, while back-to-back AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal goes for the Tigers. Detroit is a -149 favorite on the money line, while Atlanta is a +123 underdog against arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 2 of their three-game set at 7:40 p.m. ET. Both teams have matching 15-13 records this season, but Milwaukee scored a 13-2 win in the first game of the series. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Brewers as -126 favorites at home, while the Diamondbacks are +104 underdogs. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.