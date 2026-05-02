Whether you're interested in the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Playoffs or MLB, Saturday is the perfect time to claim the newest DraftKings promo code offering $100 in bonus bets instantly once you've place your first $5 wager. Today's top matchups include Game 7 of Celtics vs. 76ers and Cardinals vs. Dodgers and Mariners vs. Royals. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The 76ers will try to complete a historic comeback when they face the Celtics in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Saturday night. Boston lost Game 5 at home before dropping Game 6 on the road, so it could become the 14th team in NBA history to blow a 3-1 lead. However, the Celtics are 7.5-point home favorites in the Saturday NBA odds at DraftKings, while the over/under is 205.5. Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (abdomen) is probable to play after playing in each of the last three games. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers are two of the most successful franchises in the National League and they're both off to great starts in 2026. The Dodgers are battling the Padres for supremacy in the NL West while the Cardinals are in the thick of a five-time NL Central race. First pitch for the second game of their series is at 7:15 p.m. ET and Los Angeles is the -145 favorite while St. Louis is the +120 underdog.

Then the Seattle Mariners will host the Kansas City Royals for a 9:40 p.m. ET first pitch on Saturday. Cal Raleigh and Bobby Witt Jr. were both AL MVP candidates last season and are coming around after sluggish starts to the season. Now they're going head-to-head and the latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Raleigh's Mariners as the -145 favorites while Witt's Royals are the +120 underdogs. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.