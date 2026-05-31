DraftKings promo code: Get $100 in bonus bets for Cubs vs. Cardinals, NASCAR, Charles Schwab Challenge Sunday

Baseball takes center stage on Sunday, and right now you can claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, win or lose. The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball to headline today's MLB schedule. The over/under for total runs scored in Cubs vs. Cardinals is 8.5. You can also make wagers on the 2026 NBA Finals, Charles Schwab Challenge, and NASCAR in Nashville under the lights. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NBA betting preview

The 2026 NBA Finals begin on Wednesday with the San Antonio Spurs hosting the New York Knicks. Game 1 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Spurs as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 218.5.

San Antonio is the -205 favorite to win the championship, while New York is a +170 underdog. Meanwhile, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is the -185 favorite to win Finals MVP honors, while Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is +210. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Sunday Night Baseball features a Cardinals vs. Cubs rivalry matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, and the pitching matchup will be Matthew Liberatore of the Cardinals against Jordan Wicks of the Cubs.

The two rivals split the first two games of this series, with St. Louis winning 6-5 on Friday and Chicago winning 6-1 on Saturday. The Cubs are 32-27 on the season and second in the loaded NL Central, while the Cardinals are third at 30-26. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Chicago as the -114 favorite, while St. Louis is -105. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.