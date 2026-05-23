DraftKings promo code: Get $100 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Dodgers vs. Brewers, MLB on Saturday

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals is an ideal chance to claim the newest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Cavaliers vs. Knicks tips off at 8 p.m. ET and there are also 15 games on the MLB schedule, highlighted by Brewers vs. Dodgers on national TV. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday and now the series is shifting to Cleveland for two games. The Knicks managed an overtime win in Game 1 and then a 109-93 win in Game 2. Now the series stands at 2-0 heading into tonight's matchup.

The Cavaliers won the only regular-season matchup in Cleveland, beating the Knicks 109-94 on Feb. 24. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Cleveland as the 2.5-point favorite while the over/under is 214.5. Meanwhile, New York is listed at -750 to win the series while Cleveland is listed at +550. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

We're over a quarter of the way through the MLB season and the playoff race is starting to take shape. A pair of division leaders will go head-to-head on Saturday with the Milwaukee Brewers hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and the latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Dodgers as -123 favorites while the Brewers are priced at +102.

There's also an AL West matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers on Saturday night at 10:05 p.m. ET. The Angels are currently last in the division while the Rangers are in the thick of the race. Texas is the -142 favorite for tonight's matchup while Los Angeles is the +118 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.