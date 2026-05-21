DraftKings promo code: Get $100 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Hurricanes vs. Canadiens on Thursday

The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. On Thursday, you can use it to boost your bankroll while betting on the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, or MLB. The Eastern Conference finals will continue tonight, with Game 2 of Knicks vs. Cavaliers and Game 1 of Hurricanes vs. Canadiens. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks scored a convincing 115-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, powered by 38 points from Jalen Brunson. They'll remain in New York City at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 on Thursday. The Knicks have won seven of their last eight games by double-digits.

However, the Cavaliers have already had to grind out two seven-games series and will try to bounce back before they head back to Cleveland. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Knicks as 6.5-point favorites at home and the over/under is 215.5. New York is the -425 favorite to win the series, while Cleveland is +320 to advance to the NBA Finals. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday NHL betting preview

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Montreal Canadiens for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals as the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Thursday. Carolina is rolling this postseason, sweeping the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers in the first two rounds. Meanwhile, Montreal beat the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres in a pair of seven-game series.

With the Hurricanes dominating thus far and hosting tonight, they're -198 favorites on the money line, while the Canadiens are +164 underdogs. The latest NHL odds from DraftKings list the over/under at 5.5 goals an Carolina is +170 to win the Stanley Cup in the NHL futures, while Montreal is +700. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.