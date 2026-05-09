Whether you're wagering on the NBA, MLB or UFC 328, Saturday is an ideal time to use the new DraftKings promo code offering $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Tonight's top matchups include Lakers vs. Thunder in the NBA while Padres vs. Cardinals and Dodgers vs. Braves highlights the MLB schedule. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the defending NBA champions and they're the odds-on favorites to win a second consecutive title. They'll visit the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 3 in the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena and the matchup will be nationally televised.

The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Oklahoma City as the 9.5-point favorite on the road and the over/under is 210.5. The Thunder are now -160 favorites to win the NBA title and they're also -5000 favorites to win the series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also the favorite to win NBA Finals MVP honors at -140. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are second place in their respective divisions and will go head-to-head on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET. Randy Vazquez is scheduled to start for San Diego, while St. Louis turns to Dustin May. The Padres are the -144 favorites at home, while the Cardinals are priced at +119.

Then the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Atlanta Braves at 9:10 p.m. ET. Both teams are first in their respective divisions and the expected pitching matchup is Roki Sasaki of the Dodgers against Spencer Strider of the Braves. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the -186 favorite, while Atlanta is the +153 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.