The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Friday and with all 30 MLB teams also in action, the perfect chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. There are matchups like Raptors vs. Cavaliers and Rockets vs. Lakers in the NBA Playoffs, while Cardinals vs. Dodgers and Padres vs. White Sox highlight the MLB schedule. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

After a 125-120 victory in Game 5, the Cleveland Cavaliers hold a 3-2 edge over the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference quarterfinals matchup. Game 6 will take place in Toronto on Friday, with tipoff scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Cavaliers as 4.5-point road favorites and the over/under is 220.5 points.

Then, the Los Angeles Lakers will get another chance to close out the Houston Rockets after a 99-93 loss in Game 5. However, they'll have to collect a win on the road to do so, with tipoff scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Houston has won two in a row and is a 3.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is 206.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of baseball's pleasant surprises this season. They'll host the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a three-game series on Friday. Matthew Liberatore will be on the mound for the Cardinals and Emmett Sheehan is the expected starter for the Dodgers, with first pitch scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -180 favorite, while St. Louis is a +150 underdog.

Then, the San Diego Padres will host the surging Chicago White Sox at 9:40 p.m. ET. The Padres are neck-and-neck with the Dodgers for first in the NL West standings, but the White Sox have won eight of their last 12 games. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list San Diego as a -145 favorite with German Marquez on the mound, while Chicago is +120 with rookie Nolan Schultz starting. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.