Right now, with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager, and a Monday loaded with six MLB games, two NBA playoff games, and Wild vs. Avalanche is a great time to take advantage. The 2026 PGA Championship also begins on Thursday, so boost your bankroll tonight with matchups like Lakers vs. Thunder and Dodgers vs. Giants, then shift your focus to golf betting later in the week. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons hold a 2-1 series edge over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but the home team has won each of the first three matchups. Game 4 is in Cleveland on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, and Donovan Mitchell is coming off a 35-point performance to lead the Cavs to victory in Game 3. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Cleveland as the 3.5-point home favorite, and the over/under is 213.5.

Then the Oklahoma City Thunder can clinch a spot in the Western Conference finals with a Game 4 win on the road over the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, and the Thunder have won the first three games by a combined 59 points. So it comes as little surprise that they're the 10.5-point road favorites while the over/under is currently 214.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Monday MLB betting preview

There are also six games on the MLB schedule tonight, highlighted by Rangers vs. Diamondbacks in a rematch of the 2023 World Series and Dodgers vs. Giants in the NL West's most intense rivalry.

Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Rangers, who are -136 favorites in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings, while the Diamondbacks are +113 with Mike Soroka getting the start. Meanwhile, Roki Sasaki will start for the Dodgers (-186) and Trevor McDonald is the expected starter for the Giants (+153). Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

2026 PGA Championship betting preview

Scottie Scheffler will seek to defend his PGA Championship crown at Aronimink Golf Club in suburban Philadelphia this week. Scheffler captured his third career major championship at Quail Hollow Club in the 2025 PGA Championship and then added a fourth major win at the 2025 Open Championship. The No. 1 player in the world also added a 20th career PGA Tour victory earlier this season and is listed at -134 to finish top five this week.

The latest 2026 PGA Championship odds also include Rory McIlroy (+800), Jon Rahm (+1300), Cameron Young (+1500) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1700) among the favorites. McIlroy won the first major championship of the season while Rahm, Young and DeChambeau all have multiple victories already this season. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.