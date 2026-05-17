Right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. On Sunday, you can use that bonus to live bet on the 2026 PGA Championship or bet high-profile matchups like Pistons vs. Cavaliers in Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs or Mariners vs. Padres on Sunday Night Baseball. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NBA betting preview

A spot in the Eastern Conference finals will be on the line tonight when the Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 7. Detroit pulled off a 115-94 win in Cleveland to level the series. Both teams played and won a Game 7 in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Tipoff on Sunday is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena, where the Pistons have won two of three in the series. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Detroit as a 4.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is 206.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Sunday Night Baseball will pit the Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and George Kirby is the expected starter for Seattle, while San Diego will go with Lucas Giolito. The Padres are also seeking a sweep after winning the first two games of the series.

San Diego is 27-18 on the season, while Seattle is 22-25, but both franchises made the postseason a year ago. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Mariners as -163 favorites, while the Padres are +135 underdogs. The over/under is 7.5 runs. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.