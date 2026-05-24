DraftKings promo code: Get $100 in bonus bets for Spurs vs. Thunder, Angels vs. Rangers, MLB on Sunday

Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals are on Sunday and it's a perfect opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Spurs vs. Thunder will tip off at 8 p.m. ET and there are also multiple night games on the MLB schedule, with Orioles vs. Tigers at 6:05 p.m. ET and Angels vs. Rangers at 7:20 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NBA betting preview

After losing Game 1 in double-overtime, the Oklahoma City Thunder rebounded for a pair of wins and now own a 2-1 advantage over the San Antonio Spurs. The loss in the series-opener is the only defeat that the Thunder have suffered so far in the 2026 NBA Playoffs as they seek their second consecutive NBA championship.

Meanwhile, San Antonio is trailing in a series for the second time this postseason after losing the first game of their conference semifinals series with Minnesota. The Spurs will be at home on Sunday and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list them as 2.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 218.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Most of the MLB games on Sunday will be played during the day, but there are a pair of games that will be played under the lights. Orioles vs. Tigers will feature a pitching matchup of Trevor Rogers of Baltimore against a yet-to-be-determined starter for Detroit. Then, Reid Detmers will be on the mound for Los Angeles as it hosts MacKenzie Gore and Texas.

The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Orioles as slight -121 favorites on the money line, while the Tigers are +100 underdogs. Meanwhile, the Angels are -126 favorites at home, while the Rangers are priced at +105. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.