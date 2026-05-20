The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, and there are several opportunities to take advantage on Wednesday. Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs tips at 8:30 p.m. ET, and division leads will be up for grabs in Cubs vs. Brewers and Padres vs. Dodgers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

Thunder vs. Spurs is the first playoff series since the 1998 NBA Finals between two teams that won at least 62 games during the regular season and the Western Conference finals began with a classic on Monday. Victor Wembanyama's 41 points and 24 rebounds helped lead San Antonio past Oklahoma City in double overtime.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won NBA MVP honors for the second year in a row earlier in the day, but he struggled through a 7-for-23 shooting night. The Thunder will have a chance to level the series up at home on Wednesday and they're 6.5-point favorites in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 216.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

We're more than a quarter of the way through the MLB season, but all five teams in the NL Central were still at .500 or better to begin the week. The second-place Cubs will host the first-place Brewers for a divisional rivalry matchup on Wednesday, and the pitching matchup will be Edward Cabrera vs. Kyle Harrison. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET, and Chicago is listed as the -117 favorite on the money line, while Milwaukee is the -103 underdog.

In a first vs. second matchup in the NL West, the San Diego Padres will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 8:40 p.m. ET. Randy Vazquez will be on the mound for the home team, and Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to make the start for the Dodgers. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the -180 favorite, while San Diego is the +148 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.