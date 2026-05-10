Between the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB, there is no shortage of options if you're looking to use the new DraftKings promo code offering $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Sunday includes matchups like Timberwolves vs. Spurs in the NBA, Royals vs. Tigers in the MLB and Canadiens vs. Sabres in the NHL. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NBA betting preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the San Antonio Spurs for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday at the Target Center. The Spurs hold a 2-1 advantage in the series after a 115-108 win in Minneapolis on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list San Antonio as a 4.5-point road favorite, while the over/under is 212.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Sunday Night Baseball this week will pit the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers for a crucial AL Central matchup that starts at 7:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is second in the division at 19-21, while Detroit is fourth at 18-22, but all five teams are only separated by 3.5 games in the standings. Noah Cameron will pitch for the Royals, while Brenan Hanifee gets the nod for the Tigers. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Kansas City as a -131 favorite, while Detroit is a +109 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Sunday NHL betting preview

There are also a pair of games in the 2026 NHL Playoffs on Sunday, with Canadiens vs. Sabres starting at 7:10 p.m. ET and Ducks vs. Golden Knights at 9:40 p.m. ET. The Canadiens and Sabres are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 while the Golden Knights are up 2-1 heading into Game 4 against the Ducks. The latest NHL odds from DraftKings list Montreal as the -122 favorite with Buffalo priced at +102 in the first matchup and then Las Vegas is the -122 favorite with Anaheim listed at +102 in the second game of the doubleheader. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.