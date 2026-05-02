The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 bet, and UFC action continues on Saturday morning with a UFC Fight Night from Australia on Paramount+. The special card began with prelims at 4 a.m. ET before the main card starts at 7 a.m. ET in the UFC's fourth consecutive trip to Perth. Jack Della Maddalena faces Carlos Prates in a welterweight bout that serves as the main event. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 and you'll receive $100 in bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

UFC Fight Night betting preview

Unlike the previous trips to Perth, Saturday's card will take place in prime time in Australia, meaning an early start in the United States. Della Maddalena is a local fighter who is a former champion in the welterweight division. He is making his first appearance since losing the title to Islam Makhachev at Madison Square Garden last November.

Prates bounced back from his first UFC loss last April with consecutive knockout wins. He is the No. 5-ranked fighter in the division, while Della Maddalena sits only behind Makhachev. This is an ideal matchup for UFC fans, as it carries significant meaning within the welterweight division.

For UFC betting, the fight is listed as a pick'em in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings. For method of victory prop betting, Prates is +165 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and Della Maddalena is +275 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Other fights on the main card include Quillan Salkilld (-380) vs. Beneil Dariush and Steve Erceg (-175) vs.Tim Elliott. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.