The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with a doubleheader on Friday and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The action begins at 7 p.m. ET with Cavaliers vs. Pistons and continues with Timberwolves vs. Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can also bet on crosstown MLB rivalries like Mets vs. Yankees and White Sox vs. Cubs. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons had to dig out of a 3-1 hole in the first round to beat the Orlando Magic and they'll face elimination again on Friday in Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs took a 3-2 lead in the series with a 117-113 win on Wednesday and get the chance to close out the series at home tonight. The latest DraftKings NBA odds list Cleveland as the 3.5-point favorite at home while the over/under is 209.5.

Then the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the San Antonio Spurs for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. San Antonio is up 3-2 in the series following a dominant 126-97 win on Tuesday where Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. Now the Spurs are favored by 4.5 on the road while the over/under is 218.5 points. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday MLB betting preview

MLB rivalry weekend begins on Friday and the Subway Series will be renewed in Queens when the New York Mets host the New York Yankees. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and Clay Holmes will make the start for the Mets while Cam Schlittler takes the ball for the Yankees. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Yankees as -157 favorites while the Mets are +130 home underdogs.

Later on, the Crosstown Classic will pit the Chicago White Sox against the Chicago Cubs at 7:40 p.m. ET. The series will be played at Rate Field on the South Side and Sean Burke is the expected White Sox starter while Edwin Cabrera is in line for the Cubs. The Cubs are the -149 favorites in this matchup while the White Sox are the +124 underdogs. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.