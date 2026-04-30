The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager, and the spring sports season is the perfect time to capitalize. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Thursday with 76ers vs. Celtics (-6.5) at 8:10 p.m. ET and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets (-6.5) at 9:40 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

The Boston Celtics had a chance to close out the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Tuesday, but now they'll have to head back to Philadelphia for Game 6 tonight. The 76ers are coming off a 17-point win in Game 5, but haven't yet won in their own building during the series. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Celtics as 6.5-point favorites on the road while the over/under is 212.5.

There's also a road favorite for a Game 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET, with the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the Denver Nuggets. Minnesota holds a 3-2 edge in the series, but Denver is favored by 6.5 with the over/under at 224.5 after the Nuggets earned a 125-112 win in Game 5. Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds in the victory and has recorded two triple-doubles now in the series. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The only night game on the MLB schedule will be between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET in Minneapolis, and the pitching matchup will be Bailey Ober of the Twins against Kevin Gausman of the Blue Jays. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Toronto as the -131 favorite while Minnesota is the +109 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.