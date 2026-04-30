Whether you're trying to bet on the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the MLB, or any of the other sports available on Thursday, now is the time to act to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by using the latest DraftKings promo code. Tonight we'll get Game 6 of Knicks vs. Hawks, 76ers vs. Celtics, and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, as well as Twins vs. Blue Jays in the MLB. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks are coming off a commanding 126-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks to take a 3-2 lead in the series, and they'll have a chance to close things out on Thursday. However, they'll have to do so in Atlanta, with tipoff scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list New York as the 2.5-point favorite on the road while the over/under is 213.5.

Then the Boston Celtics will get another shot to close out the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday after losing 113-97 in Game 5 at home. Boston holds a 3-2 advantage in the series, and Philadelphia will have home-court advantage, but hasn't been able to convert that into a victory yet. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET, and the Celtics are favored by 5.5 on the road while the over/under is 212.5.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hold a 3-2 advantage over the Denver Nuggets, and they'll have a chance to close out the series at home on Thursday. Tipoff for that matchup is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET, and the Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites on the road after a 125-112 win to extend the series in Game 5. The over/under is currently 224.5 points. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The only night game on the MLB schedule will be between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET in Minneapolis, and the pitching matchup will be Bailey Ober of the Twins against Kevin Gausman of the Blue Jays. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Toronto as the -131 favorite while Minnesota is the +109 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.