Between the 2026 NHL Playoffs, Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano and a loaded MLB schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to use the new DraftKings promo code offering $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager on Saturday. Top matchups include Game 6 of Canadiens vs. Sabres in the NHL as well as Mets vs. Yankees and Athletics vs. Giants in the MLB. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NHL betting preview

The 2026 NHL Playoffs continue on Saturday with the Montreal Canadiens hosting the Buffalo Sabres for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre, where the two teams split Games 3 and 4.

Montreal holds a 3-2 advantage in the series after taking Game 5 by a final score of 6-3. The latest NHL odds from DraftKings list Montreal as the -180 favorite for Game 6, while Buffalo is the +150 underdog. The over/under for Saturday's matchup is 6.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

MLB rivalry week continues on Saturday and that includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. Saturday's contest will be played at Citi Field and the Mets will send out Huascar Brazoban as their starter, while the Yankees are expected to hand the ball to Carlos Rodon. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and the Yankees are -126 favorites, while the Mets are +105 underdogs in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings.

With the Athletics moving from Oakland to Sacramento, their rivalry with the San Francisco Giants is no longer the "Bay Bridge Series," but it's still a regional dispute until the new stadium in Las Vegas is completed in 2028. First pitch in Sacramento is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup is Luis Severino vs. Trevor McDonald. The Athletics are -136 favorites, while the Giants are +113 underdogs. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.