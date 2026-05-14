The NBA is off on Thursday, but two NHL playoff games and 11 games on the MLB schedule still leaves you with ample opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 wager. Tonight we'll get Sabres vs. Canadiens and Ducks vs. Golden Knights in the NHL, as well as Braves vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Giants in the MLB. You can also live bet the 2026 PGA Championship, which began this morning. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NHL betting preview

Thursday's NHL doubleheader begins with the Buffalo Sabres hosting the Montreal Canadiens for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The series is tied 2-2 after a 3-2 win for the Sabres on Tuesday, and now they'll head back to Buffalo. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the Sabres are -122 favorites at home while the latest DraftKings NHL odds list the Canadiens as +102 underdogs.

The 2026 NHL Playoffs continue on Thursday night with Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Anaheim Ducks and Las Vegas Golden Knights. Anaheim faces elimination at home after suffering a 3-2 loss in overtime on Tuesday. Despite having home-ice advantage, Las Vegas is the slight -112 favorite, while Anaheim is -108 on the money line. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The two best teams in the National League will wrap up a three-game series on Thursday with the Atlanta Braves hosting the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET, and Chris Sale will be on the mound for the Braves while Ben Brown gets the call for the Cubs. Atlanta is the -163 favorite on the money line while the latest DraftKings MLB odds list Chicago as the +135 underdog.

Then the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the San Francisco Giants for a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Emmet Sheehan is the expected starter for Los Angeles, while Landen Roupp is in line to make the start for San Francisco. The Dodgers are the -176 favorites at home, while the Giants are priced at +145. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.