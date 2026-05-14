Whether you're live-betting the 2026 PGA Championship this week or wagering on the NHL and MLB on Thursday night, you won't want to miss out on the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. The second golf major teed off this morning at Aronimink Golf Club, and then tonight we'll get matchups like Ducks vs. Golden Knights in the NHL and Dodgers vs. Giants in the MLB. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NHL betting preview

Thursday's NHL doubleheader begins with the Buffalo Sabres hosting the Montreal Canadiens for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The series is tied 2-2 after a 3-2 win for the Sabres on Tuesday, and now they'll head back to Buffalo. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the Sabres are -122 favorites at home while the latest DraftKings NHL odds list the Canadiens as +102 underdogs.

The 2026 NHL Playoffs continue on Thursday night with Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Anaheim Ducks and Las Vegas Golden Knights. Anaheim faces elimination at home after suffering a 3-2 loss in overtime on Tuesday. Despite having home-ice advantage, Las Vegas is the slight -112 favorite, while Anaheim is -108 on the money line. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants first played each other in 1890. Over 67 years in New York, their rivalry became such a driving force that when the Dodgers decided to move to Los Angeles, their ownership convinced the Giants to follow them to California just to preserve it. On Thursday, they'll go head-to-head for the 2,605th time, with the Dodgers hosting a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch.

Emmet Sheehan is scheduled to make the start for the Dodgers, and he's 2-1 on the season with a 4.79 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings. The Giants will counter with Landen Roupp, who is 5-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 43 2/3 innings. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the -173 favorite, while the over/under is +143. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.