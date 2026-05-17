The final round of the 2026 PGA Championship is underway, providing new users another opportunity to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The PGA Championship leaderboard is crowded at the top, with big names like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Ludvig Aberg. However, it's Alex Smalley (-6) who enters Sunday with a two-shot lead, and he's the +465 betting favorite to win, according to the latest 2026 PGA Championship odds at DraftKings. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $100 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

PGA Championship 2026 betting preview

Alex Smalley enters Sunday's final round with a two-shot lead. Despite recording three bogeys in his first four holes on Saturday, Smalley finished strong and created a little separation from the field heading into Sunday's round. However, 22 players are within four shots of the top spot, making Sunday's final round exciting for bettors. Smalley's over/under for his Round 4 score is 69.5 (over -138, under 69.5 +110). DraftKings will offer plenty of prop betting options for Sunday's final round.

Smalley is the betting favorite to win it all at +465, followed by Jon Rahm (+475), Ludvig Aberg (+590), Rory McIlroy (+760) and Xander Schauffele (+1250). According to the latest PGA Championship odds at DraftKings, Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion who sits at -1, is priced at +1700 for golf betting. Bet on the 2026 PGA Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $100 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.