The second major of the year tees off in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, starting on Thursday, May 14, with the 2026 PGA Championship. This event will feature many of the world's best golfers as options to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his PGA Championship title from last year and claim his fifth major championship this weekend, and he'll be a popular option for 2026 PGA Championship bets at DraftKings. Rory McIlroy, who won this year's first major, will also compete at Aronimink Golf Club in the 2026 PGA Championship field. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $100 in bonus bets instantly. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

PGA Championship 2026 betting preview

For the second straight year, Rory McIlroy tees off the second major of the year after winning the first. He became a grand slam champion after his first victory at Augusta after years of failing to complete that accomplishment, so maybe he'll have better results at the second major this time around. McIlroy finished T47 at last year's PGA Championship after finishing in the top 10 in two of the prior three PGA Championships. He has the second-shortest odds at DraftKings to win the PGA Championship 2026 at +860, and he's +186 to finish in the top 5 and -105 to finish in the top 10 for online sports betting.

Scheffler, the world's No. 1-ranked golfer, is the +340 favorite in the latest 2026 PGA Championship odds. Cameron Young (+1500) has the fourth-shortest odds at DraftKings to win the PGA Championship 2026 despite the 29-year-old being without a major title. He's been boom-or-bust at majors since the start of 2025, missing cuts twice, finishing T47 at last year's PGA Championship while also having two top-five results. Young finished T3 at the first major of 2026, and he's +300 to finish in the top 5 this weekend.

DraftKings offers plenty of golf betting options for prop betting on the PGA Championship 2026. Besides betting on the winner, top 5 and top 10 finishers, DraftKings also offers betting options such as round leaders, head-to-head bets and group winners. Bet on the 2026 PGA Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $100 instantly after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.