Whether you're betting Spurs vs. Timberwolves or any of the 15 games on the MLB schedule, Tuesday is an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals tips off at 8 p.m. ET, and top MLB matchups include Braves vs. Cubs and Athletics vs. Cardinals. Meanwhile, the 2026 PGA Championship also begins on Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday with the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves for the only game of the evening. The series is tied 2-2 after Minnesota scored a 114-109 victory on Sunday night in Game 4. Victor Wembanyama was ejected from that contest after throwing elbowing Naz Reid in the neck during the second quarter, but won't face additional disciplinary action.

Now they'll shift back to San Antonio for Game 5 and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list San Antonio as the 10.5-point home favorite despite the series being level. Meanwhile, the over/under is 218.5 points, and the latest NBA futures from DraftKings list the Spurs at +400 to win the title while the Timberwolves are priced at +6500. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

All 30 MLB teams will also be in action tonight, and the two best teams in baseball will go head-to-head when the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta is 28-13 on the season and has opened up a nine-game lead in the NL East, while the Cubs are 27-14 and have a 3.5-game lead in the NL Central despite every team in the division being above .500. Atlanta is the -126 favorite for Tuesday's matchups, while Chicago is the +104 underdog.

The Sacramento Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals have been arguably the two biggest surprises in baseball thus far, with the Athletics leading the AL West at 21-19 and the Cardinals sitting third in the NL Central but occupying a wild card spot at 23-17. They'll begin a three-game series tonight in Sacramento with the Athletics listed as -156 favorites in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings while the Cardinals are +129 underdogs. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

2026 PGA Championship betting preview

Aronimink will host the PGA Championship for the first time since 1962 this week, and the suburban Philadelphia golf course will host a field of 156 for the 2026 PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship last year at Quail Hollow Club and then added a fourth career major championship in the British Open. He's the +345 favorite in the 2026 PGA Championship odds from DraftKings.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy won his sixth career major championship earlier this year at Augusta and is seeking his third career PGA Championship victory this week. However, he's only posted three top-10 finishes in this event since he last won it in 2014. He's listed at +870 to win at Aronimink and is +188 to record a top-five finish in this week's PGA props. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.