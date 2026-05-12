On Tuesday night, you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to bet on the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB regular season and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. So wager on matchups like Spurs vs. Timberwolves and Braves vs. Cubs tonight and then boost your bankroll for the 2026 PGA Championship later this week. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

Victor Wembanyama lost his temper in the second quarter of Game 4 when he threw an elbow at Naz Reid and the San Antonio Spurs would go on to lose the game on Sunday. Wembenayama was ejected for his actions but won't face any further punishment from the NBA, and now their Western Conference semifinals series continues on Tuesday with Game 5.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in San Antonio, and the series is tied 2-2 after the Minnesota Timberwolves won Game 4 by a final score of 114-109. The two teams split their first two matchups in San Antonio, but the Spurs are 10.5-point favorites in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings, while the over/under is 218.5 points. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

All 30 MLB teams will also be in action tonight, and the two best teams in baseball will go head-to-head when the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta is 28-13 on the season and has opened up a nine-game lead in the NL East, while the Cubs are 27-14 and have a 3.5-game lead in the NL Central despite every team in the division being above .500. Atlanta is the -126 favorite for Tuesday's matchups, while Chicago is the +104 underdog.

The Sacramento Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals have been arguably the two biggest surprises in baseball thus far, with the Athletics leading the AL West at 21-19 and the Cardinals sitting third in the NL Central but occupying a wild card spot at 23-17. They'll begin a three-game series tonight in Sacramento with the Athletics listed as -156 favorites in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings while the Cardinals are +129 underdogs. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

2026 PGA Championship betting preview

Aronimink will host the PGA Championship for the first time since 1962 this week, and the suburban Philadelphia golf course will host a field of 156 for the 2026 PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship last year at Quail Hollow Club and then added a fourth career major championship in the British Open. He's the +345 favorite in the 2026 PGA Championship odds from DraftKings.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy won his sixth career major championship earlier this year at Augusta and is seeking his third career PGA Championship victory this week. However, he's only posted three top-10 finishes in this event since he last won it in 2014. He's listed at +870 to win at Aronimink and is +188 to record a top-five finish in this week's PGA props. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.