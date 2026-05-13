Right now, with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. On Wednesday, you can use that promo to boost your bankroll while betting on Pistons vs. Cavaliers in the NBA playoffs or Dodgers vs. Giants in the MLB. Then you can use those bonus bets to wager on the 2026 PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday morning. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers are tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night. The two franchises also split their four regular-season matchups, but we're only a couple of seasons removed from Cleveland ripping off 12 wins in a row over Detroit.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and Game 5 is at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The home team has won every game of the series thus far. That's why the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Pistons as 3.5-point favorites at home while the over/under is 212.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been bitter rivals dating back to their days in New York City, and they'll go head-to-head for the 2,603rd time on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET, and it's the last of 15 games on the MLB schedule tonight.

Shohei Ohtani will start for the Dodgers, and they're -246 favorites on the money line in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings, while the Giants (+199) will turn to Robbie Ray. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

2026 PGA Championship betting preview

Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia will host the 2026 PGA Championship, and Gary Player was the winner the last time this course hosted this event (1962). The Donald Ross design has been renovated twice and has hosted two USGA events, the Senior PGA Championship, Women's PGA Championship, and three PGA Tour events since it last hosted a men's major. Now it will welcome 156 of the best players in the world.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion of this tournament, and he's the +385 favorite in the 2026 PGA Championship odds. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is priced at +910 after winning his sixth major championship in Augusta last month. They're followed by Jon Rahm (+1400), Cameron Young (+1650), Bryson DeChambeau (+1850) and Xander Schauffele (+1950) on this week's golf odds board. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.