DraftKings promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Astros-Rangers, Dodgers-Red Sox, MLB betting on Friday

The 2026 MLB season continues with several high-profile matchups on Friday, and there's no time like the present to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after you spend $5 or more. The two top teams in the AL West will go head-to-head in Astros vs. Rangers and then Dodgers vs. Red Sox will be nationally televised. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday MLB betting preview

The Houston Astros have recently moved into second place in the AL West and they've got their targets set on the division-leading Texas Rangers, who come to town tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET and Hunter Brown will be on the mound for the Astros, while the Rangers will go with Jacob deGrom. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Houston as the -138 favorite and Texas as the +115 underdog.

Then in a late-night matchup on national TV, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Boston Red Sox. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is scheduled to start for Los Angeles and Ranger Suarez will be on the mound for Boston. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET and the Dodgers are -136 favorites, while the Red Sox are +113 underdogs. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.